The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of a member, Kingsley Ikeri, at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province on August 30.

Ikeri, 27, was a businessman and native of Mbaitolu in Imo.

In December last year, Metropolitan Police in Cape Town suffocated to death, another Nigerian, Victor Nnadi, also from Imo.

Chairman of the union in the province, Mr. Bartholomew Eziagulu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Durban yesterday that Ikeri was allegedly tortured to death by the Police.

He said the union's investigations revealled that the Police arrested the deceased and a friend on suspicion that they were carrying hard drugs, adding that while interrogating him, the Police used plastic to cover his face to extort information from him.

"In the process, they suffocated the deceased. When the Police took him to the hospital, he was confirmed dead," he said.

Secretary General of the union, Mr. Adetola Olubajo, said the national secretariat had been informed about the death of the Nigerian.

He said the body had informed appropriate Nigerian authorities and the Police in South Africa.

A senior diplomat from the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg had visited Vryheid on a fact-finding mission, accompanied by some members of the union and other Nigerians.

A total 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in the last two years.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, sometime in February this year, during a meeting with the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lulu Louis Mnguni, in Abuja, disclosed that seven in 10 of the killings carried out by the South African Police.