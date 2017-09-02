column

IF THERE is an issue that goes fairly consistently under the radar, then it is the question of real transparency around those Namibians who are deemed to qualify as "veterans" of the liberation struggle, and who have received aid in various forms as a consequence of this status.

Those who fought on the other side do not benefit, or at least that much has been made clear in the years following independence by a succession of politicians and presidents. Perhaps also because of this, it is important that at some point, the veterans' affairs ministry opens their books on who the recipients are and have been, the criteria that have been used to define them, and the largesse they or their families have received as a result.

In terms of the Veterans' Act of 2008, the minister and the veterans' board have wide discretionary powers in deciding who to accredit, and the amount of funding various beneficiaries have and will receive for projects within the stipulated N$200 000 maximum and/or any other payments.

The matter is relevant because, aside from government's continued refusal to recognise the demands of former indigenous fighters on the side of apartheid, Namibians are still coming forward in numbers to apply for veterans' status, even after nearly three decades of independence. (The former Koeovet members though, must be credited with one thing - the honesty in admitting who and what they were unlike other 'pretenders')

The definition of "veteran" in the law is fairly wide open to interpretation, and as a result, there are applicants who feel they are legitimately entitled to benefits simply because they opposed the colonial regime, even though they did not go into exile.

One such case of a woman from the south who feels badly done by and who continues to stake a claim because of her support for Swapo in the struggle years, was reported recently by the NBC.

While it would be ludicrous to reward many thousands of Namibians like her simply by virtue of their allegiance to the liberation movement, at the same time there may be many who have passed the veterans' test primarily because they were in exile. And that is just as wrong.

The argument around just who constitutes a "veteran" has been a long-running one, and I would have had no quarrel if it had been defined simply as those who were combatants who were to be given war pensions and/or amounts/projects commensurate to years served.

I am not aware of how Swapo-in-exile made these decisions, but these were likely people who were fairly arbitrarily (perhaps based on educational qualifications or lack thereof) sent to the front, rather than be chosen for educational and other opportunities enjoyed by other Namibians who went into exile.

The Veterans' Act describes a veteran as: "any person who was a member of the liberation forces; consistently and persistently participated or engaged in any political, diplomatic or underground activity in furtherance of the liberation struggle; or owing to his or her participation in the liberation struggle, was convicted .. of any offence connected to the struggle, and sentenced to imprisonment".

This definition so conveniently covers almost everyone who went into exile, and it naturally includes the political leadership of Swapo in exile as well. Those who stayed home are clearly less likely to qualify. The act is quick to point out though that the definition "does not include a person who during the war deserted the liberation struggle, unless that person subsequently rejoined the struggle", which is a downright puzzling reference.

But it also says these benefits should only accrue to unemployed persons who fit the above-mentioned category of "veteran", unless they earn less than a prescribed amount, which the law does not specify.

Huge amounts have been spent on "veterans" to date. Although this year's budget allocation was cut from N$910,9 million to N$809,5 million, it is still a large amount of money.

In a staff address earlier this year, deputy minister Hilma Nicanor gave some information, but did not answer the 'who really benefits' question that is on everyone's lips. According to her, 1 355 projects had been "fully funded" (presumably to the amount of N$200 000 each) last year alone, 1 718 gravestones had been erected, and 1 269 applications for veterans status received, of which 881 had been approved.

There are a plethora of grants given in Namibia, including the veterans' payments, but also those received by orphans and others, and it is one thing if they are going to the truly needy. But I suspect - in the absence of evidence to the contrary - that there are many benefiting who perhaps should not, and there may even be duplication. Which is why Namibians need insight into how and to whom these allocations are made across the board.

They would be unsurprised, I am sure, to learn that many politicians who are otherwise gainfully employed, have also had their share of the veterans' fund, as have many others who might not be fully deserving, including some who probably have no struggle credentials at all.

As the "veterans" begin to die out, it would seem that the raison d'être of this ministry in question would be erased entirely, and certainly its budget should already be diminishing, with less, rather than more, people qualifying over time, no matter how those decisions are made.

But in the meantime, like the matter of who gets resettlement farms, there needs to be openness and transparency about how veterans' grants are allocated.

* Follow me on Twitter: @GwenLister1