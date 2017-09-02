Tanzania: Chairman's Trophy Attracts 100 Golfers

Over 100 golfers are set to compete at this year's CBA Chairman's Trophy golf tournament that tees off today at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Club course in Dar es Salaam.

Lugalo captain Japhet Masai told the 'Daily News on Saturday' in the city yesterday that preparations for the event are finalised. Masai said that the 18 holes stroke play nett event will bring together men, la dies and juniors golfers from different local clubs.

"We are happy that we received good response from golfers, who came forward and registered for the tournament ... this is a very good number to club games," he said. Lugalo founder General (rtd) George Waitara and his General group including Dr Edmund Mndolwa, Ambassador Charles Sanga and Ambassador Ombeni Sefue confirmed to compete in the tournament.

It is an open tournament for amateur players in men's Division A, B, C, seniors, ladies and juniors categories. But one of the most interesting thing in today's event will be professional golfers, who will have to play with three clubs format with condition that winners must card not over 80 gross.

Three-club is a golf format that requires golfers to pick just three golf clubs to use during their round. It is part of a class of similar games that require golfers to play with fewer than the stan dard 14 clubs.

The professionals were busy all the week practising with three clubs ready for the challenge. The annual tournament is held to honour Lugalo Club Chairman, who currently is Brigadier General (rtd) Michael Luwongo.

Masai said that everything was in place; saying the course was in good shape and that fabulous prizes from sponsor CBA bank are up for grab by today's winners in various categories.