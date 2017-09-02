Malawi: Be Forward Supporters Cautioned On Indiscipline

Blantyre — Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Supporters have been called upon to display a high sense of discipline to avoid paying fines to the football mother body, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Be Forward Wanderers supporters executive committee general secretary Herbert Mapira made the call ahead of the team's crucial encounter with Silver Strikers in the last game of 2017 TNM Super League first round to be played in Lilongwe on Sunday.

"As the supporters' committee, we are appealing to our supporters to embrace discipline. We should avoid flocking into the pitch after the game. Let's celebrate victory while at the stands to avoid pitch invasion charges," Mapira said.

He was speaking this in light of the conduct of some supporters who invaded the pitch during their encounter with Moyale Barracks on Saturday in the Carlsberg Cup Semi-finals at Mzuzu Stadium.

"During our Carlsberg Cup Semi-Finals game with Moyale, some of our supporters invaded the pitch, and we are strongly condemning this act," said Mapira.

Recently, FAM slapped Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club with MK500, 000 for failing to take precautionary measures to control its supporters.