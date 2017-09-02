Police detectives in Delta State have arrested a mobile police unit Commander, who is a Superintendent of Police and two Sergeants attached to Mopol 33, Ado Ekiti, for slaying of a driver, Fred Ejovwokereoghre, on August 19, near Emede community in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the arrest of the police officers for murder and unprofessional conduct, said that one of the mobile policemen was being detained at "A" Division, Warri, while the unit commander, a Superintendent of Police and another were also in custody. Ibrahim said: "The mobile men were said to be escorting one Arigbogha Johnny, Director of Jonesco Company, Airport Road, Warri, when the incident occurred."

He said that one Agwere Hannah reported on the same day that at about 1515 hours, while she was by the roadside with the deceased, "they were shot by mobile policemen, who were in a Hilux Pickup with registration number, PF 297 SPY coming from a ceremony at Emede community."

"She sustained bullet wound on her right leg while the deceased, who was fatally wounded was rushed to the General Hospital, Olomoro by the mobile men where he was confirmed dead by doctors," the state Police boss added.