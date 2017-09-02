Lilongwe — Police at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Thursday arrested an Angolan man who attempted to illegally export cocaine.

The suspect was identified as Joao Matateu Manuel, 44 holding passport number N0545644 and was going to Kenya through Kenyan Airways.

Airport Police Branch Public Relations Officer, Sapulain Chitonde Lee told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that it was around mid-day when police confiscated his luggage containing the dangerous drug, cocaine concealed in male condoms hidden in bottles of body lotion.

"The suspect's luggage went through the terminal's main x-ray machine and officers working at the search point offloaded his bags after the machine detected the suspected drug.

"The owner was called to identify the bags and open them after he was asked about what was contained in them. He claimed to have carried bottles of body lotion and nothing else," said Lee.

He further said when the baggage was opened it was discovered that they contained 69 bottles of body lotion of different types that were used to conceal cocaine in liquid form in male condoms.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to answer the charge of illegal exportation of dangerous drugs which contravenes Section 11 as read with Regulation 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The case is under Police's microscope as the suspect pretends not to speak English but his Angolan language making Police's work harder due to this communication problem.

Airport Police Branch is cautioning the general public that law enforcers will be watchful and that any attempt to use aviation industry for illegal activities will meet the law.