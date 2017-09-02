The Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, Delta State, has said that the Amnesty International recent report on the secret detention centres where the Federal Government had caged numerous unlucky Nigerians without trial and information about their whereabouts by their families was the gory truth.

National president of the group, Alaowei Cleric, Esq. in a statement, yesterday, asserted: "In the Niger Delta, several persons arrested by security agencies are dumped in those secret detention facilities across the country.

Comrade Daniel Ezekiel, Bonny Gawei and many other prisoners of conscience are typical examples of the Federal Government's inhuman treatments of Nigerians.

Amnesty Internationals findings, indicting the government of human rights abuses are nothing but the truth."

"It is shameful that the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is a lawyer by profession, is defending these brutish and barbaric treatments of Nigerians by the government instead of investigating the allegation. Nigerians have proof of what the Amnesty International alleges.

"If Lai Mohammed wants to know the truth, Comrade Daniel Ezekiel, a human rights activist was arrested by security agencies since August, 2016 in a Gestapo style and nobody, even his family members, know his whereabouts up till date," the group said.

It asserted: "We have a long list of Niger Deltans in the secret custodies of the government. We shall publish their names in our subsequent publications. We commend the Amnesty International for exposing the government of these gross human rights abuses in flagrant violation of international treaties, especially the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons From Enforced Disappearance."

"The APC government has turned Nigeria into a lawless state where the rule of force is the order of the day. The government is no longer using the democratic institutions, especially the court of law to enforce the laws of the land. Thousands of Nigerians are writhing in pain in the government's dungeons.

"President Buhari must respect the International treaties Nigeria is a signatory. The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance prohibits these crude and inhuman treatments of Nigerians by the government. As Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention, we implore Buhari to respect the treaty by releasing all those incarcerated in its secret facilities or charge them to court for any known offence," FHRACC added.