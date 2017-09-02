Malawi: Student Church Ministers to Raise Funds Through Singing

Lilongwe — Student Church Ministers from Josophat Mwale Theological Institute (JMTI) of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod have for the first time, released a CD album, whose sales will help raise funds that will assist in the running of the institution.

The group named 'Nyamukawala Choir' comprises 16 student Ministers from Josephat Mwale Theological Institute of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod who are in the final year of their studies.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), the church Minister for M'balang'ombe CCAP in Lilongwe, Reverend Boniface Mika said the group started singing on 11 September, 2014 with an aim of praising the Lord and teaching people of Nkhoma CCAP groups of choirs that when composing songs they must focus on God's glory.

"We are looking at teaching people that when composing songs they must focus on the work and salvation that Jesus Christ did, he paid his own blood and brought redemption without counting our evil deeds," said Mika.

He added that the album would help them raise funds that will assist them run the Institution and produce a DVD whose plans are underway.

"Sometimes financial crisis exists at the campus and we ask for well wishers to come in but this time we wanted to use our skills that God gave us to boost ourselves, not just relying on well wishers and we have the expectation that through selling the CD we are going to raise the much needed funds," he said.

He further said the CD album has 10 tracks which carry messages of salvation to the lives of people. Among the tracks in the album there are songs like Ndagoma naye and Ine ndikuimba nyimbo.

Austin Sydion Mtama who is in final year at JMTI said the choir is very much optimistic, though it is their first time to release an album that after listening to their songs one would easily notice that there is talent in them.

"Though it is the first time for us to release an album, the messages in the songs can spot real talent that God has endowed them with," said Mtama.