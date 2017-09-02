Activities were disrupted, yesterday, in a Muslim praying ground located in Ogun State when an articulated truck, rammed into the praying ground, killing two children and injured many of the worshippers.

One of the victims who happened to be a Policeman was said to have died on the way to the hospital making the casualty figure to rise to three

The incident was said to have occurred at Etokori praying ground Ijebu-Igbo, before the commencement of the Eid-El-Kabir prayer at the praying ground.

It was gathered that a Bedford truck laden with logs, with number plate AA 523 JGB suffered break failure, lost control and ran into a parked Toyota Tundra with number plate APP 995 DD which was seriously damaged.

Before anybody knew what was happening, the articulated truck also ran over two children at the praying ground ,killing them while several other Muslim faithful sustained various degrees of injuries.

The security operatives attached to the venue were not left out as they sustained injuries too. The timely intervention of law enforcement agents prevented further casualties as the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The Chairman Ijebu North Local Government Honourable Adekoya was said to have visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and commiserated with the worshippers.

The truck driver was said to have escaped unhurt but ran away before the arrival of law enforcement agents.

Yesterday incident was confirmed by the Image Maker of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi who charged motorists to fix their vehicles before plying the road.