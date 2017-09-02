Kenya: DP Ruto Tells IEBC to Set Poll Date

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to set election date, saying Jubilee Party is ready for a repeat poll.

Speaking during a tour of Nairobi with President Uhuru Kenyatta hours after the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Ruto said Jubilee is ready for a fresh election and Kenyans will get a chance to express their sovereign will to shame those who refused to concede defeat.

He was confident that in the repeat exercise, Jubilee will win with over 70 per cent.

"On 8 August we defeated our competitors, Kenyans voted for a majority of Jubilee candidates in the position of governors, senators, women representatives and members of county assembly.

"We are now telling the IEBC to put up a new timetable for election and we will again win with majority, this time round not with 54 per cent but with over 70 per cent," said the Deputy President.

President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto addressed residents at Burma Market, Jua Kali and Muthurwa in Nairobi. They held the meetings hours after the Supreme Court nullified President Kenyatta's August 8 win.

They were accompanied by Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Samuel Tunai (Narok) Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), MP Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.