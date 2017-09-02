Nigeria: 'Ensure Our Adequate Protection in Daura', Corps Members Tell Buhari

2 September 2017

By Bashir Bello

Katsina — Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, who were posted to Katsina state for their service year and were serving in Daura zone have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure they are provided with adequate security. The corps members made the appeal when they trooped to the President's residence in Daura to express their solidarity with him.

They were however unable to see the president but they were later addressed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The Corps Liaison Officer, Daura, Nnamdi John expressed worries over the quit notices given by Arewa youths asking all the Igbo residing in the northern part of the country to leave their region.

John therefore appealed to the president "to provide adequate security for the corps members who were posted to the state from other parts of the country".

According to him, "we want Mr President to put the corps members in mind. We are from different locations posted to different places. Our parents, families, siblings are waiting for us. The security of all corps members depends on him."

Earlier, the SSA to the President, Garba Shehu said the corps members were the glue holding the country together and were true reflection of the President's wish for one united Nigeria.

Shehu then donated a cow, 10bags of rice and the sum of N250,000 to the corps members to celebrate sallah.

