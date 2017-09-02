2 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 7 Students Die in Moi Girls School Fire

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Seven students have died after a fire broke out at Moi Girls School in Kibera, while 16 others were injured.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the fire broke out in one of the school's dormitories at around 2am.

"Ten students have been hospitalised with two of them admitted in critical condition. I am also sad to say that seven students have died," Matiangi said at the school.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Matiangi also said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had sent a team to the school to unravel what really happened.

"We also have the police in their full capacity, the government forensic teams led by the government's chief chemist and the chief pathologist because we want to get to the bottom of this," Matiangi said.

The school, which has 1,183 students, has been closed for two weeks to facilitate investigations.

However, Matiangi said his ministry will make it possible for the school to be reopened to Form Four students in two weeks time, to assist them to prepare for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations set to begin in October.

