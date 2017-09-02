2 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Appoints Two New Directors

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Safaricom has appointed two new directors in what it says is part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value.

Mohamed Shameel Joosub and Linda Watiri Muriuki join the company's board as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a says the two directors bring with them a wealth of expertise in creating world-class mobile companies in both Europe and Africa.

"We continue to place a keen focus on building an inclusive board that can both meet the evolving needs of our business, and which takes into account the recent changes in our shareholding structure," Ng'ang'a said.

Joosub is the current CEO and Executive Director of Vodacom Group as well as the Chairman of the Vodacom Group Executive Committee and Vodacom Limited.

On the other hand, Muriuki currently serves as the Senior Partner at LJA Associates, where she is a practising Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over 27 years of experience.

At the same time, Safaricom announced the resignation of Gianluca Ventura as a substantive director of the company, who will now act as an Alternate Director to Vivek Badrinath.

