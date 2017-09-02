2 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Maintain Victorious Super Eagles Line Up On Sept. 4-Odegbami

Tagged:

Related Topics

Segun Odegbami, Nigeria ex-International player, has called for the maintaining of the Super Eagle's line up that defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon during Sept. 4 second leg encounter.

Odegbami, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun, called on coach Gernot Rohr to ensure this happens in order to maintain the winning streak.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles whitewashed the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 4-0 at Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Odegbami commended the Super Eagles for their victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Cameroon.

He, however, urged the coach not to loss focus, adding that 'whatever he did to win against indomitable Lions of Cameroon, he got it right".

"But Rohr should not change anything in the team," he said.

Nigeria

Army Chief Extends 40 Days Deadline to Capture Shekau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has extended the deadline given to troops of Operation Lafiya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.