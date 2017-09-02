2 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Assailants Abduct, Kill Elders in El Wak, Near Kenyan Border

Two well-known elders were reported to have been killed in El Wak, a town near Somali border with Kenya on Friday night, residents said.

The elderly men were abducted last night by gunmen, before they were found dead in the morning with gun shots on their bodies.

It's still unclear reason behind the murder of the elders, but, Police said an investigation is underway and pursuing the killers, who fled the crime scene following the shooting.

Local security officials in El Wak town of Gedo region did not respond to Radio Shabelle's repeated requests for comment and information about the apparent assassinations against the traditional elders.

