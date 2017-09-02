The President of the Federal Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has commended Somali National Army (SNA) for their robust efforts in securing the horn of Africa country.

President Farmajo expressed his gratitude for their sacrifice and greeted the nation's armed forces for helping the unfortunate families on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, which began on Friday, 1st August.

On Friday, Somali President met with security and army chiefs in the state house, to discussed the security situation and ways to restore a lasting peace in the country which was beset by decades of conflict.

Finally, President Farmajo has extended Eid greetings to all citizens celebrating Eid Al Adha festival for the second day, and called on them to work closely with the security agencies of the Federal government.