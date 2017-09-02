2 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Commends Troops for Securing Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Federal Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has commended Somali National Army (SNA) for their robust efforts in securing the horn of Africa country.

President Farmajo expressed his gratitude for their sacrifice and greeted the nation's armed forces for helping the unfortunate families on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, which began on Friday, 1st August.

On Friday, Somali President met with security and army chiefs in the state house, to discussed the security situation and ways to restore a lasting peace in the country which was beset by decades of conflict.

Finally, President Farmajo has extended Eid greetings to all citizens celebrating Eid Al Adha festival for the second day, and called on them to work closely with the security agencies of the Federal government.

Somalia

Gunmen Kill Prominent Elder Near Mogadishu

A witness says unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a prominent in Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region, about… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.