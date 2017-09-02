South Africa: Boy, 9, Found Hanging From School Swing

A team of psychologists will visit a Mpumalanga school on Monday after a nine-year-old pupil allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a swing cross bar at Khulamlambo Primary School.

Jasper Zwane, spokesperson for the provincial education department, said teachers had spotted the child hanging from a tunic belt on the playground equipment shortly before the final school bell rang at 13:20 on Friday.

"One never imagined that something of this sort can happen within a school environment," acting education MEC Sasekani Manzini said.

"The department will institute an investigation to probe the circumstances that led to this sorry incident."

The child was in Grade 2.

Zwane said department officials visited the school and the pupil's family following the incident, and that psychologists will be at the school to counsel whose who witnessed and were affected by the boy's death.

News24