The Confederation of Africa Football Associations (Caf) has warned the Ugandan football association, Fufa on how they handle media/TV rights for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches involving their team.

In a letter dated August 24 and signed by the Caf general secretary, Essam Ahmed, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) is warned that they are not permitted to negotiate with any third party regarding the media rights of the games in the qualifiers played in Uganda.

"To do so would constitute a serious breach of the form of understandings signed by your federation," said the letter.

The development comes after Fufa signed a contract with an Egyptian company, Presentation early in August to have live matches telecast to Egyptians between Uganda and Egypt played on August 31 and later when Uganda hosts the Black Stars of Ghana in October this year.

The deal was worth Shs 2,142,000,000 ($600,000) as per the contract seen by URN and signed by Presentation CEO, Mohamed Kamel, Fufa President, Moses Magogo and CEO, Edgar Watson Suubi as a witness.

But Caf made it clear to Fufa that only their agents B4 Capital SA and Sportive are entitled to authorise any entity to exploit the media rights associated with the home matches of Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

"If your federation were now to grant media rights to another third party, Caf would be exposed to liability under the contract. In that event, Caf will have no alternative but to seek redress from you for any damages that Caf may suffer," the letter added.

Rogers Byamukama, a member of Fufa marketing committee told URN that since Caf did not give the blessing, there was no way they would honour the contract with the Egyptian company Presentation.

"If Caf had given us the blessing we would have gone ahead and let Presentation have live feeds for the matches," he added.