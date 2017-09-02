opinion

If you look at the policy and figures, they just don't mesh. Every industrial trade or development policy statement in Namibia since independence has emphasised the key role of industrialisation as the main driver of production and employment. This is true from NDP 1 until the Harambee Prosperity Plan. Yet, the figures suggest that very little has been achieved.

At independence in 1990, manufacturing constituted 11% of GDP, the measure of the value of final goods and services produced. By 2016, manufactured production remained exactly where it was, at 11% of GDP. The best that can be said of Namibia is that unlike so many other small African countries, it has not de-industrialised, i.e. gone backwards.

While GDP has grown and so too has the real value of manufacturing, they have in no way come to dominate our economy as the government would like. In terms of exports, Namibia exports virtually the same range of goods as just after independence. The most important new development has been some cut diamond exports and canned fish. But that, like so many other manufacturing activities, has only been possible because of considerable subsidies from government. With the exception of the rapid growth of tourism, there has been almost no real diversification, and industry is no more important now than then.

So, why has Namibia not industrialised? Recently, minister of finance Calle Schlettwein made it very clear at a Sacu workshop that we are simply not cost-competitive, and why manufacture anything here in Namibia when you can do it in Gauteng and then ship duty-free under Sacu or SADC trade agreements across the Kalahari into Botswana and Namibia?

The data is clear, we are not cost-competitive in large part because the cost of our skilled and professional labour is very high, in comparison to other countries.

There are two ways of addressing this problem. You can either do this directly by importing lots of professional workers from lower-cost countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia or Uganda. We have seen just last week the naked self-interest of the country's architects and quantity surveyors who were rebelling against the ministry of works' attempts to bring in quantity surveyors and architects from Zimbabwe. The very comfortable people hate this idea of professional migration and mutual recognition because they know the foreigners will deliver at a competitive price, and undercut them.

It is only when Namibia has an adequate supply of relatively inexpensive professional labour and management, and that will only come from migration, that it will be possible to industrialise. But that message will never sell in Pionierspark and Klein Windhoek. These same people will continue to happily sing the AU anthem at international gatherings, only so long as we 'keep the Zimbabweans out'. It is a truism of development policy that small countries do not prosper without migration - ask the Singaporeans.

There is of course a second, less direct and much harsher way of dealing with the high cost structure of Namibia. The most recent Article IV review by the IMF on the Namibian economy says our currency may be as much as 22,5% overvalued when compared to our trading partners. If we don't want Zimbabweans because the comfortable and the rich will be poorer, then the alternative is to decouple our currency from the rand, devalue massively, and continue to devalue until we are all 22% poorer. Some IMF estimates suggest that we need as much as a 50% devaluation to compete with the Asians. This would be very painful, and it would take a good five or ten years of serious pain until we begin to benefit from investments and job-creation from such a policy. Few policymakers have such a long-term horizon.

If Namibia wants to industrialise, it must pay, like every other country in human history. There is no free lunch in development. But who wants to stand before the Namibian people and tell them such an ugly truth?

But let us be honest as we know that there is no taste in Namibia for more foreigners, much less for impoverishing the whole nation in a medium-term policy of currency devaluation. So, given these political constraints, how do we become competitive? The simple answer is that we don't, we just write more policy documents that enrich consultants and which no one believes anymore, and our children will graduate from school and university and have no jobs because the economy is completely stagnant.

There is of course another path to prosperity, and that is using the resources that we have in the country. We have abundant land, and despite what most people think, we are actually a relatively water-rich nation by virtue of the recently-discovered Ohangwena II aquifer, which is centred on Okongo in the north, and is commonly described as 'oceanic' in proportions. The British geological survey has said there is enough water there to cover 400 years of Namibia's demand.

There are numerous problems with this aquifer, not least of which is that it must be developed with great caution because there is a salt water lense above it which, f boreholes are drilled poorly, it will pollute the aquifer.

But this aquifer is the second-largest in Africa. The biggest is in Sudan, which is being used by that government to make Sudan a huge exporter of fodder to Saudi Arabia. We could become the food basket of southern Africa if we wanted. We have land, water and good people, and yet we want to industrialise when a far more obvious development strategy exists, and one that would do much more to relieve rural poverty.

Last year, a group of academics from Neudamm and the Unam main campus, including the present writer, approached the ministry of agriculture to undertake a study of the issues surrounding the use of this aquifer for the purposes of agricultural development. The response exhibited all the boldness and imagination for which the ministry is renowned - they did not even want to study such a proposal. The water, according to the ministry's advisers, had been earmarked for 'industrialisation and human use'. But what industrialisation?

Geingob, the facts speak clearly, and the consequences of 27 years of industrial policy which has not industrialised Namibia is disastrous for the young people I train at Unam, and who leave and have no jobs. Lord Marshall, the famous British economist, who before he met his maker, quipped that time is ultimately the only scarce commodity. Perhaps it is now time to honestly review our long history of industrial policy, and look at where it needs to change in order to give our children more hope than they have now.

* These are the views of professor Roman Grynberg, and not necessarily those of Unam, where he is employed.