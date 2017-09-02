1 September 2017

The Roads Authority (RA) on Wednesday handed over four boreholes to communities in the Ohangwena region's Omundaungilo constituency.

In an interview with Nampa, headman of the Omhito village Henock Haiyambo could not contain his joy as his community has struggled for clean and potable water for years.

"We cannot be thankful enough for this gesture, as we had for a long time consumed unhealthy water, for which we even had to walk long distances to access," said Haiyambo.

The donation to Oshidute, Okaanda and Oupili villages also comes after residents in the constituency, through the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, requested to make use of the sealed boreholes after the completion of the road's construction.

Speaking at the handover, RA chief executive officer Conrad Lutombi explained that the boreholes were dug and used during the construction of the Elundu/Nkurenkuru road between Uushake in the Ohangwena region and Mpungu in the Kavango West region about two years ago.

"The RA has been aware of the shortage of water in this area, and as a government institution, as part of our corporate responsibility, we deemed it necessary to approve this request," he noted.

Lutombi said the RA is in the process of transferring the boreholes to the agriculture ministry, and they will be expected to take charge of the maintenance.

Until that transfer is completed, the community will be required to maintain the water sources.

He thus called on the community to take care of the water sources, and to protect them against vandalism, adding that the RA will also have access to the boreholes when necessary.

In her acceptance speech, Ovakwanyama queen Martha Mwadinomho Kristian Nelumbu said through a representative how the provision of clean water to these communities would significantly improve their quality of life.

