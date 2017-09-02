2 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Those Perpetrating Evil Acts in the Name of Islam Will Face Allah's Wrath - Nans

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged Muslim faithful to continue praying for peace and unity of the country as they reflect on the true essence of the Sallah celebration.The association equally enjoined those perpetrating evil in the name of Islam to put a stop to their nefarious acts lest the wrath of Allah consumes them.

The leadership of NANS said this in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Bestman Okereafor, on Saturday.

Okereafor said: "while NANS is felicitating with the Muslim faithful, we are urging the faithful to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the country.

"Those perpetrating evil acts in the name of Islam should desist from such acts lest they face the wrath of Allah," he said.

"We say Barka de Salah from all of us at NANS national headquarters," he said.

He said that the union condoles with the families that had lost members in the course of performing this year's hajj in the holy land in Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria confirmed that five Nigerian pilgrims were among the 500 who died in the ongoing hajj.

NAN

