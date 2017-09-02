Namibia: All Ready for Entrepreneurs' Working Base

As the economy slows, companies continue looking for ways to cut costs in order to stay afloat and in the process, some jobs are lost.

The number of jobs lost continues to worsen as the economy sinks deeper into recession, a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced.

The Namibia Statistics Agency's National Accounts this month showed that Namibia's economic growth slowed to 1,1% in 2016 against a backdrop of employed people dropping from 708 841 in 2014 to 676 885 in 2016.

This has also resulted in louder calls for people, especially the youth, to become entrepreneurs and look to creating their own employment instead of aspiring to be employees.

And as this mindset sinks in, even employed people are looking for ways to make extra money to make ends meet and some work as freelancers or explore their other talents.

Whether one is a full-time start-up entrepreneur or wants to work part-time, there is a need for an entrepreneurial environment to work from, and an introduction to an entrepreneurship centre in Windhoek West may provide the answer.

During a media tour of the centre in this cool building near the Namibia University of Science and Technology, one of the founders of the Windhoek entrepreneur's base (WEB), Audrey Akwenye, said the centre will b open from 07h00 to 22h00 Monday to Sunday.

The fees are N$2 500 a month for unlimited time in the place.

Freelancers and people who have other jobs would pay 20 hours per month for N$1800.

"If you have a full time job and your side 'hustle' or just want to work on your dreams after work, you can take the 20-hours-a-month option," she said.

At WEB, Akwenye said they want the centre to be a community where people can also meet other entrepreneurs.

She added that there will be a security guard at the centre and a receptionist at the entrance.

"We have capacity for 30 people but it is the beginning and in future we want to expand and maybe accommodate between 50 and 55 entrepreneurs," she said.

She said that they insist on clients giving a month's notice to terminate membership.

Free Wi-Fi, well-known mentors' visit, company website creations, and investors matching programmes are some of the extra benefits that come with WEB membership.

Akwenye said WEB will also be offering space for rent for functions and training workshops.

Freelancers, consultants, digital teams, and entrepreneurs are urged to make use of WEB by logging onto their website www.windhoekbase.com or through any of their social media platforms.