Namibia: Keeping Jobs Local Good for Economy - Economist

THE decision by the health ministry not to appoint nor extend the contracts of foreign health professionals until Namibian graduates are accommodated is quite appropriate and relevant in times such as this "because the government is going to empower local capacity - something that these expatriates failed to do in some 27 years", a local economist said yesterday.

The health ministry's permanent secretary, Andreas Mwoombola, on Wednesday said they will no longer appoint foreign nationals, nor extend the contracts of senior health professionals and registered nurses aged 60 years or more because of staff shortages, as they have been doing over the years.

He stressed that the above would no longer be done to accommodate graduates from the ministry's nursing diploma project, and those graduating from other local institutions such as the University of Namibia (Unam).

Economist and managing director of Twilight Capital Consulting, Mally Likukela, told The Namibian in an interview yesterday that the decision is also going to prevent significant cash outflows from the country.

"Decades have passed, and government has not seen any tangible skills transfers from expatriates in the field of medicine, and this defeats the whole idea of expert incorporation," he stated.

Asked whether there are any economic implications for a country to not prefer foreigners and place their own into the system, Likukela said: "Absolutely not, foreign experts are just supposed to supplement and fill a gap for a temporary period of time, that is all."

However, he said that what Namibia is seeing here is some sort of permanent arrangement - which is detrimental to local young people.

"Namibia as an economy and government continues to lose out on millions of dollars through remittances to the country of origin of these foreign experts. These are the funds which this country actually needs to absorb the economic shocks, and smoothen the economy," he said.

He added that it is very much aligned to the fiscal consolidation measures that government had undertaken to reduce the budget deficit.

"One of the sub-measures is to freeze vacancies, which basically means that if by any means a vacancy has to be created within the period of consolidation, it should rather be awarded to a local person so as to ensure that the wages are spent in Namibia, and not elsewhere," reasoned the economist.

The labour ministry's permanent secretary, Bro-Matthew Shinguadja, however, told The Namibian yesterday that there is no such law in Namibia where foreigners could be taken out of the system or not preferred in order to favour Namibians.

"There is no such law. We work according to international labour standards," he stated.