Zimbabwe: Disabled People Petition Govt, Make 2018 Demands

Disabled people presented a petition to three ministries and parliament on Wednesday demanding that government protects their constitutionally sanctioned political rights by catering for their electoral needs.

The petition was presented to the ministries of justice, public Service and Finance and the speaker of parliament.

From minister Chinamasa (finance) they demanded fair budget allocations while from speaker Jacob Mudenda they demanded further legislation.

Zimbabwe People and Parents for Children with Disabilities (ZPPCD) secretary general Nyasha Nhau said the 2018 election material must be provided in formats that cater for people with all forms of disabilities so that they participate in choosing their leaders.

"Special attention must be given to ensure all eligible people with disabilities are registered to vote," Nhau said, "All public transport must be instructed not to charge wheel chairs and clutches used by passengers as luggage and must have priority seats for persons with disabilities."

"On voting day, all polling stations should be fully accessible. This entails fitting the polling stations with ramps, ensuring polling stations are within distances which make it possible for persons with disabilities to access, voting booths should be accessible to voters on wheel chairs."

According to Nhau, between 10 to 15 percent of Zimbabweans are disabled.

Other demands in the petition include that government aligns the Disabled Persons Act to the 2013 constitution, domestication of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, creation of a national disability board, address access challenges to public offices by disabled people, more representation in positions of authority, duty exemption on assistive devices for the disabled and resources to start income generating projects.

As they marched to the offices to hand in the petition, they were waving placards inscribed disabled women are women include the women quarter, disability rights are human rights, we need self-representation-not to under-representation and government should keep the promise.

The present parliament of 350 representatives in both houses has two seats reserved to for the disabled in senate, figure viewed by interest groups as insignificant to represent over 10 percent of the population.