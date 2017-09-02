Namibia: When You Owe More Than You Own

opinion

For the past few months, newspaper headlines across the country have focused on stories of financial distress, bailouts, insolvencies, retrenched workers and the related heartbreaking family tragedies.

There has been talk of failed state-owned enterprises such as the Roads Contractor Company, TransNamib, the closure of the SME Bank, and the recent downgrade of Namibia's sovereign credit rating.

Though different, all these issues deal with one or another aspect of a common theme: the question of solvency or, more precisely, insolvency.

While media reports broached the question of insolvency or bankruptcy, they did not cover the law which governs insolvency in Namibia. Insolvency is that part of our legal system that tells you how you should go about winding up your business when you owe more than you own, that is, when your debts exceed your assets.

Yet, the law on the insolvency of individuals and businesses clearly deserves a closer look.

The Insolvency Act of 1936, the primary insolvency statute in Namibia, is older than the invention of the first ATM machine.

Since Namibia inherited the 1936 Insolvency Act from the South African colonial administration, there has been no substantial amendment to the Insolvency Act in Namibia.

And, although significant developments have taken place since the promulgation of the Insolvency Act in 1936, this 80-year-old law does not capture these developments, and remains nearly untouched.

It is against this backdrop that the Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC) began to review the 1936 Insolvency Act in 2013 to bring our insolvency law up to date. The LRDC published a discussion paper, invited stakeholders to share their views in writing, and later produced a draft Insolvency Bill.

Insolvency is a matter that should concern us all, not only because the current economic situation of the country is likely to lead some enterprises to closure, but also because insolvency is an essential part of a country's domestic commerce, irrespective of the business cycle.

It promotes access to credit by enabling small and medium enterprises to secure credit at affordable interest rates, which in turn drives economic activity and growth.

The facelift that our insolvency law needs calls for intervention in at least four critical areas: the insolvency profession, the insolvency of trusts, cross-border insolvency, and set-off. In this piece, I focus on the first two areas.

The regulation of the insolvency profession entails setting down rules for the appointment of trustees, the professionals who oversee the liquidation of an insolvent person's assets to pay off creditors.

The 1936 Insolvency Act does not set out specific rules on how the office of the Master of the High Court should appoint trustees. At present, the master of the High Court requires only a declaration that either a lawyer or an accountant is prepared and able to serve as a trustee.

The LRDC proposes the establishment of an insolvency commission to register and supervise insolvency practitioners in Namibia. This commission could be an agency within the public service, and would replace the functions of the master of the High Court insofar as the appointment and supervision of trustees is concerned.

Nonetheless, whether this means establishing an independent body like an insolvency commission or capacitating the master of the High Court, which already has this mandate, is ultimately the question. In any event, the Insolvency Draft Bill encourages professional bodies to enforce rules enabling their members to serve as insolvency practitioners.

Moreover, confusion reigns about the procedure to be applied in respect of insolvent trusts. In South Africa, trusts are sequestrated in terms of the 1936 Insolvency Act, as opposed to the provisions of the South African Companies Act of 2008. Since the Namibian courts have not yet addressed this issue, the confusion persists in Namibia.

To clarify the position in Namibia, the LRDC proposed that the definition of 'debtor' in the Insolvency Draft Bill includes a trust registered in terms of the Trust Moneys Protection Act of 1934.

Plus, an elaborate provision was developed to deal with an application for the sequestration of a trust, and the separation of trust property from the estate of its separate trustees.

Thus, Namibia must modernise the way companies are liquidated when they go broke. It needs to regulate and monitor insolvency professionals, and clarify the law applicable to insolvent trusts.

The need for clear and predictable rules cannot be overstated. Both local and international investors want this information to calculate risks, as well as determine prices and interests involved in lending and establishing businesses here in Namibia.

*This is a summarised and adapted version of a chapter from the forthcoming book edited by Dunia P Zongwe and Yvonne Dausab, The Law Reform and Development Commission of Namibia at 25.

- Victoria Weyulu is a senior legal officer in the directorate of law reform at the Ministry of Justice. She writes in her personal capacity.