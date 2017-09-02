Photo: The Herald

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe says he has been briefed by Emmerson Mnangagwa's doctor based in South Africa and is, therefore, certain that allegations of poisoning and witchcraft are baseless although the VP "almost died" and had his "brain affected".

Mugabe was speaking to thousands of Zanu PF supporters at the Youth interface rally in Gweru, Friday. He said he and his deputy (Mnangagwa) came a long way and if anyone of them fell sick, it would be of great concern to the other.

On Thursday, Mnangagwa also issued a statement denying that he was poisoned saying he did not consume any ice cream on the day he fell ill as was alleged by some.

According to Mugabe, Mnangagwa's doctor from South Africa briefed him on the illness of his patient at State House this week.

"We had a chat with the VP's doctor of more than 20 years for more than an hour and he told me Mnangagwa had recovered well," said Mugabe.

He added, "According to him, there was no poisoning at all on Mnangagwa but, the VP just fell ill. He had severe diarrhea and vomiting. So, let us desist from spreading rumours. Everyone falls sick because our organs become weak at times. Any sickness can affect anyone."

Mugabe said those talking about witchcraft were rebels who should quit the party.

Mugabe's utterances come after Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's aide Energy Mutodi accused Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health Minister David Parirenyatwa of poisoning the Vice President two weeks ago. Mnangagwa had to be airlifted to South Africa for treatment.

"We hear about witchcraft these days in the party. We have principles that need to be followed and those who go against party principles should be counselled.

"If any one of my comrades falls sick, I need to know about his condition and I also need to know if he has been taken to a hospital and get feedback from doctors," said Mugabe.

He added, "Our ice cream at Gushungo Dairy Holdings is so delicious. Would we be that foolish to add poison to it? People are just spreading false information and accusing each other of witchcraft.

"Are you aware that it is a crime to accuse anyone of witchcraft? That is why the white people crafted the 'Witchcraft Act'. Be warned! You will go to jail for such accusations".

Mugabe went on: "This man almost died, his brain was affected and he became confused at one point but, the doctor said he still needs to make further investigations even though he is now well. It was not food poisoning at all. No! No! We are happy, he is now strong and back to normal."

Addressing Zanu PF crowds this week, minister of state for Manicaland, Mandi Chimene, scoffed at poison allegations saying Mnangagwa had eaten raw guavas.

However, on Friday a jovial Mnangagwa appeared at the rally amid deafening cheers from his Midlands province followers.

Last week, Mugabe castigated Zanu PF bigwigs in Masvingo and Midlands provinces for accusing him of witchcraft and asked how many people had he killed.

In 2014, First Lady Grace Mugabe accused Former Vice President Joice Mujuru of practicing witchcraft and the First Family booted her out of the party.