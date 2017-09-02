Zimbabweans Friday cheered the shock scrapping of the Kenyan Presidential poll outcome by the east African country's Supreme Court although admitting a similar scenario was remote in their own country where President Robert Mugabe maintains an octopus grip on State institutions.

For the first time in the history of Africa's tainted poll systems, Kenya's top court on Friday boldly nullified incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory last month and ordered a re-run within 60 days.

This came after Uhuru's main challenger, Raila Odinga had cited massive poll fraud engineered through the alleged hacking of the electronic voting results.

The poll, which saw Kenyatta post a 54 percent victory, had been given a clean bill of health by African observer teams, among them the African Union delegation which was headed by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

"Unbelievable!! Kenyan Supreme Court nullifies Presidential Election. Unprecedented," read a tweet by PDP President Tendai Biti soon after the news filtered through.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said the ruling was "historic and ground-breaking" insisting these were signs "Africa is indeed rising and also that gone are the days when the judiciary should pander to the whims and fantasies of powerful political forces; particularly those forces that are found amongst the ruling elite".

He added: "Our judiciary should take a leaf from the ruling of the Kenyan Supreme Court and appreciate that there is absolute honour and integrity in resolutely resisting improper external pressures when handling court cases; particularly those cases that are politically sensitive. A corrupt, biased and incompetent judiciary is the catalyst to a dictatorship."

Poll watchdog, Election Resource Centre (ERC) executive director Tawanda Chimhini said Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from Kenya - both good and bad.

Chimhini said the Kenyan experience has strengthened his organisation's continued insistence for Zimbabwe to spruce up its shambolic poll management system which still remain under Zanu PF's firm control.

"The judgement must be a reminder to election stakeholders in Zimbabwe that election oversight must go beyond conventional watching of the public election processes to exhaustive scrutiny of all the elements of the election," Chimhini said.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, similarly, congratulated Kenya for "Upholding the rule of law and demonstrating that all are equal before the law regardless of social standing and privilege".

The group praised Kenyan courts for "overcoming undue influence, that despite approvals of the August elections by international observes and the international community, the court was not blurred in its ruling."

Since the bloody polls which claimed over 1000 Kenyans in 2007, Zimbabweans have invested keen interest in that country's elections.

Zimbabwean polls have inadvertently followed the character of Kenyan ones.

Both countries have seen powerful incumbents' overbearing influence on the vote and have seen the same opposition presidential candidates come close to upstaging their nemesis.

But what could be certain not to happen is a Zimbabwean judiciary mastering enough courage to declare a Mugabe victory as flawed.

Harare based political analysts Jacob Rukweza said developments in Nairobi were unprecedented in the history of Africa's protracted pursuit for democracy.

"However," he added, "It is very unlikely to happen in Zimbabwe where the judiciary is highly compromised and many judges are embedded within the ruling party."

Zimbabwe's opposition has found it difficult to obtain favourable judgements against government, let alone those seeking to reverse President Mugabe's victory.

President Mugabe admitted the late Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku was a party loyalist as he showered him with praises during his burial at the national shrine earlier this year.

Chidyausiku was infamous with the country's opposition for passing judgements which the opposition felt favoured their common rival.

While the nullification of poll outcomes are not new to a country that saw several parliamentary results reversed by local courts, Zimbabwe is yet to witness a Presidential election being declared null and void.