Marondera — Rampant looting of inputs by farmers and government officials is seriously affecting the success of the $500 million command agriculture programme, a recent report by Agricultural Technical and Extension Services (Agritex) says.

Titled; "Report on Command Agriculture - Mashonaland East Province", the paper accuses farmers and government officials of continuing to loot farming inputs especially fertilisers and fuel coupons for resale on the black market.

"The misappropriation of agriculture inputs by some farmers and civil servants is seriously hampering the smooth running of the programme in the province," the report says.

"There is an urgent need to address this and other challenges for the programme to be a success".

The report also noted that the programme was being hampered by erratic deliveries of inputs with some farmers failing to receive agreed to inputs, inadequate tillage support and lack of harvesting and drying facilities.

"Inadequacy of essential resources for smooth implementation and running of the programme stationery (pens, bond paper, staple pins, note pads), internet, cartridges are also some of the challenges impacting on the success of the programme," the Agritex report says.

"Inputs should be supplied on time to farmers, operations should decentralised to districts, adequate tillage facilities should be provided. There should be a provision of a fully-fledged budget to support the programme and allocation of more vehicles and motorbikes to enhance mobility," the report recommends.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is spearheading the programme, has repeatedly called for the arrest of the looters, but no meaningful arrests and prosecutions have been carried out.

The report said in Mashonaland East, 75 000 hectares had been targeted for maize production with an estimated yield of 375 000 metric tonnes, but only 25 153 ha were planted with an estimated yield of 125 765 metric tonnes.

Despite President Robert Mugabe praising the programme as "beautiful", the programme has been condemned by various organisations such as the World Bank, economists and senior government officials as unsustainable.

Higher Education minister has riled several senior government officials including the state-run media for labelling the programme as "ugly culture".