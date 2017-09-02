The MDC-T could yet again split amid revelations the party's Vice President Thokozani Khupe, will not attend Saturday's MDC Alliance rally at White City stadium in Bulawayo.

MDC-T national chairperson, Lovemore Moyo and suspended National Organising Secretary, Abedinico Bhebhe, who together with Khupe were conspicuous by the absence at the Alliance launch in Harare, will also boycott the event.

The three and other leaders from the Matebeleland region are reportedly not happy with the Alliance which party President Morgan Tsvangirai entered into with his erstwhile lieutenants, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube and five other smaller opposition parties.

Khupe was assaulted by party youths a day after the signing of the pact after she, together with Bhebhe and Moyo, had organized a meeting to discuss the agreement at the party offices in Bulawayo.

An investigation into the alleged attack saw the suspension of several party officials, among them Bhebhe, for causing the skirmishes.

The three, however, were to write a letter demanding that the Bulawayo rally be postponed until Tsvangirai had an audience with them regarding the terms of the alliance.

Khupe's Personal Assistant, Witness Dube, said in a statement Friday that Khupe, Moyo Bhebhe would not attend the Bulawayo rally "for the same reasons they did not attend the last MDC-T National Executive meeting".

"It is the collective view of these leaders that the MDC Alliance misdirected itself by focusing at a rally as a way of window dressing or pushing off the table the substantive issues that were raised in the letter that was written to the MDC-T President for and behalf of many members within the MDC-T," Dube said.

The three leaders, he said, had been mandated by the people of Matebeleland to raise their concerns regarding the execution of the partnering resolutions of the alliance and alleged unilateralism in the making of decisions for the party.

He said the three leaders would not attend any MDC Alliance meetings until Tsvangirai heard their side of the story.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the said three leaders who wrote to a letter to the MDC-T president will, for all intents and purposes, not attend any official meetings of the MDC Alliance until President Tsvangirai convenes a meeting with the three to attend to the substantive issues they raised," he said.

Dube alleged party officials in Matebeleland were being forced to attend the Saturday rally against their will and were being threatened with unspecified action.

"It is, therefore, noted with concern that some have resorted to "Command Organising" for the MDC Alliance rally by threatening MP's, Ward Councillors and chairpersons with unspecified action should they fail to fill up White Stadium tomorrow," he said.

He said Khupe had the duty to ensure the MDC-T's constitution was adhered to and was applied in any resolutions of the party and its activities, warning the party would be judged harshly by the people if it continued to disregard its own supreme law.

"The only comradely warning offered to such uncharacteristic actions against the grains of democracy in the party will be that people of Zimbabwe will be the final judges against such hypocritical tactics at ensuring self-preservation against the wishes of the people, more so the people of Matebeleland whose resilient spirits have enduring history beginning with the colonialists right to Gukurahundi."

Dube said it was unfortunate that Khupe's principled stance was being mistaken as defiance against Tsvangirai.