2 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 76 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia, Burundi and Their 5 Malawian Drivers Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Mhone

The Immigration Department has busted on 75 Ethiopians and one Burundian for illegal entry and five Malawian drivers for aiding them into the country.

Confirming the arrest in an interview Friday, Northern Region Immigration Public Relations Officer Blackwell Lungu bemoaned why some Malawians are still aiding illegal immigrants into the country despite several awareness campaigns against the same.

The immigrants and the drivers were nabbed in Chiweta hills along the Karonga-Mzuzu M1 Road.

Lungu said aiding immigrants through illegal routes is an indirect way of opening a door for criminals and disease carriers into the country since such foreigners do not have proper documentation.

"It's a shame that after all the messages that have been passed across the nation, some Malawians could still be unpatriotic and continue to harm this country by aiding foreigners who are not identified legally.

"These immigrants can also be carriers of diseases like Ebola as they pass through countries which have such disease outbreaks," he said.

Lungu, however, applauded patriotic Malawians who tip the department whenever they see suspicious people.

He said the department is able to make successful raids because of such tips.

"After we got a tip from some community members at around 1 o'clock Thursday morning, Immigration officials launched a road block along the road and indeed three minibuses carrying the illegal immigrants were nabbed.

"Even though they tried to escape and hide in Chiweta Hills after realizing that there was a roadblock, our officers followed and caught," he said.

Meanwhile, the illegal immigrants, all male, are on remand at Mzuzu Prison waiting to appear in court of law to answer charges.

Malawi

Angolan Man Nabbed With Cocaine At Airport

Police at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Thursday arrested an Angolan man who attempted to illegally export… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.