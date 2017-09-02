Nyasa Big Bullets F.C have finally signed the Zimbabwean left winger Silva Tshawe in undisclosed fee for a one year contract. Nyasa Times understands.

Tshawe, who had a one month trials at Bullets, put pen to paper on Friday September 1 2017 at Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) offices in Blantyre.

Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.

Chigoga said they have decided to sign Tshawe to fill Dalitso Sailesi's gap.

"Yes, we've signed Tshawe becsuse he has impressed us including the technical panel with his skills. He's is a natural left winger who knows how to make dribles, run with the ball and he is also good at giving passes. We have confidence that given chance, he can deliver," said Chigoga.

However, Chigoga has denied reports that the team has also signed former Be Forward Wanderers stiker Jimmy Zakazaka.

"On Zakazaka we are waiting for our technical panel to write us a report about his performance at training and see whether we can sign him or not but currently the only player which has given a cotract is Tshawe," added Chigoga.

Tshawe is expected to start playing upon being cleared by Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Since Sailes's departure to Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia his position has been played by Bullets left back Yamikani Fodya.