2 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Seven Students Die in Nairobi Girls' School Dormitory Fire

By Elvis Ondieki

Seven students have been killed and 10 others taken to hospital after a fire burnt down a dormitory at Moi Girls' School in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The fire broke out at early Saturday morning in one of the dormitories, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said.

"Out of the 10, two are in critical condition, doctors have told us the other eight are out of danger," he said.

He said the school, which has more than 1,000 students, will remain closed for two weeks as investigations begin on the cause of the fire.

The minister however said Form Four candidates will resume on Friday and will be assisted to settle as they prepare for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

He said a team of forensic experts, including the government pathologist are at the school to establish the cause of the fire.

Dr Matiang'i said the school principal has asked parents to pick their children.

Dr Matiang'i, was accompanied by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

A Form One student, who was among those treated after the incident, said the fire broke out at around 1.30am.

She said the dorm housed exclusively Form One girls and that there were screams and a stampede as girls tried to exit when the fire broke out.

"There was thick smoke that made me faint. But I quickly came to my senses and realised my jumper had caught fire. I put it out and managed to escape," she said.

The girl had blisters on her left leg was among those rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital for treatment.

