Photo: NBS TV/Youtube

Businesswoman and women's rights activist Diane Rwigara (file photo).

Rwandan politician, rights activist and critic of President Paul Kagame, Diane Rwigara and four other family members are yet to be traced after police denied they are in their custody.

Here is what we know so far:

Police raided the Rwigara family home in Kiyovu in the capital on Tuesday night in search of evidence over alleged forgery and tax evasion.

Diane, a former independent candidate, is being investigated for alleged use of forged signatures during her presidential bid. She was disqualified from running.

The family of deceased Kigali tycoon, Assinapol Rwigara, is being probed for suspected tax evasion. The family has businesses in real estate and tobacco manufacturing.

According to Aristide Rwigara, Diane's brother, his mother and four siblings have been missing since the Tuesday night raid.

He also said that the police confiscated computers and all communication gadgets adding that he has not been able to reach any of them since.

Rwanda police spokesperson Theos Badege insisted Friday that the Rwigara's were not handcuffed and arrested as claimed. He said their mobile phones had been returned to their home.

Several journalists who visited the Rwigara residence on Friday were not allowed in by the gatekeeper.

The gatekeeper however said he has not seen the Rwigaras.

The family members are still unreachable through their mobile phones.

Late Friday afternoon some members of the Republican Guard, the spy wing of the military, had a confrontation with journalists who had camped near the Rwigara residence.