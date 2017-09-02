The Law Society of Kenya has censured President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacks on the Supreme Court judges after his win was nullified.

LSK President Isaac Okero in a statement on Saturday faulted President Kenyatta for describing Chief Justice David Maraga and other judges of the court as 'wakora' (crooks or scoundrels).

President Kenyatta made the remarks during a meet the people tour at Burma market, Nairobi, on Friday moments after the Bench, headed by Mr Maraga, cancelled his victory.

Other Jubilee leaders including Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen also accused the judges of delivering the wrong judgment.

INDEPENDENCE

Mr Okero said: "Ominously declaring that they (judges) should wait for him (President Kenyatta) after he is successful in the coming fresh election is unfortunate and wholly inappropriate remark from the Head of State who under the constitution is a symbol of national unity, enjoys immunity from criminal and civil proceedings and must promote and enhance the unity of the nation."

He said Mr Kenyatta ought to safeguard the rights of judges and the Judiciary's autonomy.

CONSTITUTION

Mr Okero also said that the President has a right to express his opinion, but he should do so appropriately.

"This obligation extends to respecting, upholding and safeguarding the rights of the Chief Justice and each of the judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya under Article 28 to have their inherent dignity respected and protected and to the fundamental freedom under Article 25 from degrading treatment.

"Those remarks violate this obligation and are condemned unreservedly by the Law Society of Kenya," he added.

PETITION

The LSK boss said the court performed its constitutional duty and warned other leaders against threatening judges.

The Supreme Court, which is head by Mr Maraga, revoked President Kenyatta's re-election due to irregularities committed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.