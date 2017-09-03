3 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Among Three Nations Still Plagued By Polio - Ogunbadejo

By Yinka Ajayi

The Governor of Rotary District 9110, Lagos and Ogun States, Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo, says Nigeria remains one of the three countries still plagued by polio, the others being Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking during the visit of Michael McGovern, Chair, International Polio Plus Committee ( IPPC) to Nigeria, Ogunbadejo said: "As of today, polio is endemic in only three countries and affects about 100 children yearly. We have achieved about 99.9% success so far. World governments, corporate organizations, individuals and other NGOs, especially Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have joined the coalition and we hope to eradicate polio within the next three years from the face of the earth. However most of these collaborations occurred through Rotary's advocacy."

Responding, McGovern stated: "I thank Nigerian Rotarians who are working assiduously to eradicate polio. Over thirty years ago, Rotary convinced the World Health Organization (WHO) that the eradication of polio was a possibility. Country by country, village by village, polio disappeared. We are now down to three countries where polio is disappearing, but we are not convinced that polio is completely out".

