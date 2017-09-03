3 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Injured in Grenade Explosion

By Vivian Jebet

Three people were seriously injured in an explosion in Garbatulla, Isiolo County.

According to police reports, the 6.20pm Saturday incident occurred after a grenade detonated at Eskot market.

County police commander Charles Ontita said a security team led by deputy District Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) established that one herder had picked the grenade and went with it to a nearby chemist whose owner was injured.

"The object believed to be a live grenade exploded in the hands of the 32-year-old chemist owner identified as Mahata Abdi Daware, fatally injuring him," he said.

Others who were injured are Sare Deko, 20, and Rukia Ismael, 22.

They are being treated at Garissa County Referral Hospital.

