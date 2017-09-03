A massive fire has gutted down sections of the second largest marketplace in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Saturday night , causing unspecified loss of properties.

The overnight inferno broke out at Suuq Bacaad in the capital's Yaqshid district on Saturday evening at round 7:00 p.m., and has destroyed at least eight business premises, including shopping malls and food stores.

Winds spread the blaze rapidly through key parts of the market. Firefighters from the city's fire department and local residents have successfully managed to out off the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but market traders blamed an electrical fault.