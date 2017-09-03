Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Zimpraise Music Festival

THE stage is set for the five-day Zimpraise Choir's International Gospel and Music Festival to be headlined by influential United States preacher and senior pastor of the Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, Theodore Dexter Jakes -- popularly known as TD Jakes.

The music fiesta roars to life on Tuesday and ends on Friday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The festival's spokesperson Vi

cky Mlilo, told The Standard Style that preparations for the power-packed festival meant to fulfil Zimpraise's vision to unite people and spread the gospel through music were at an advanced stage.

"The preparations and planning of the Zimpraise Choir's International Gospel and Music Festival are at an advanced stage. There are going to be different activities at the festival opening with free praise and worship workshops between 10 am and 2pm that will be facilitated by popular gospel artists Maranda Curtis Willis, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha at HICC. After the workshops on the night of the same day, there is the free Youth Explosion Night concert at the same venue to be graced by Bishop Java and Bishop Tagara," she said.

"On September 8 there will be a Leadership

and Business Seminar at HICC and Bishop TD Jakes will be the speaker. The entry fee is $100 for ordinary and $200 for VIP. The action then moves to National Sports Stadium in Harare from September 7."

Mlilo said on the closing day of the festival, they were going to have a business summit in the morning, Zimpraise Kids Festival in the afternoon and Zimpraise live DVD recording in the evening.

ZimPraise choir president and concert organiser, Joseph Madziyire, said the festival was meant to fulfil their vision to unite people and spread the gospel through music.

"We are happy to be hosting one of the best preachers [in the world], Bishop TD Jakes, for the first time in Zimbabwe. He will be one of our main guest speakers during our International Gospel and Music Festiv

al as we celebrate 10 years of praise," Madziyire said.

"This festival is not about ZimPraise, but a big event at a big venue for everyone across denominations, which is what exactly ZimPraise represents, so people must come in their numbers as it's all about Jesus."

The prominent preacher TD Jakes who has already launched the campaign on Zimbabwe across all his media platforms, with the official tagline #MunhuWeseKuStadium, said he was excited about his maiden visit to Zimbabwe as a guest at the festival.

"Zimbabwe get ready, get ready, get ready, get ready! I am excited to be in Zimbabwe for the first time with my family ZimPraise. Follow ZimPraise and Joseph Madziyire for more information about the event #ZimpraiseTDJakes," he said.

Among the top gospel local artists who will share the stage with international acts include Minister Michael Mahendere, Takesure Zama and Mathias Mhere.

Tickets can be purchased via the EcoCash platform, on EcoCash biller code 89320. Ordinary tickets are selling for $10, $30 VIP and $50 for the Golden Circle which covers the entire festival.