Tanzania: Parents Castigated for Stigma Against Disabled Kids

Longido — Isolation, stigma and refusal to be taken to school continue to haunt disabled children from the pastoralist communities in Arusha region.

The physically disabled are also seen as a curse in some families and the community and taken to have no value because of their impairments.

"They are often assaulted and subjected to other forms of harrassments", lamented Tapua ole Ngoje and Elisante Stephano, the visually impaired pupils at Longido primary school.

They voiced their anger here on Saturday during a fund raising event organized by well-wishers for kids with various forms of physical disabilities at the school.

The two boys pleaded to the parents to stop the brutal treatment of their children born with disabilities, saying they did not with to have such impairments.

"We are also pleading to the human rights activists to assist us because some disabled children continue to be denied their rights", they said.

The duo relayed their message by reading from the braille transcripts, a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired.

They pleaded to the government to establish special learning facilities in schools for the children with different types of impairments so that their disabilities do not impact their education.

Speaking during the event, Salum Hapendeki, a teacher for the disabled children said kids with visual impairments need special lessons from standard one to three after which they can join ordinary classes.

He said those with visual impairments can perform better than the ordinary pupils only if they are provided with the necessary tools such as the braille transcripts and teachers specialized on them.

The head teacher with the Longido primary school Charles E. Mmbando said they have been forced to conduct a fund raising because the institution was short of facilities to teach the disabled.

He added that during a recent survey they found out that there were scores of the disabled children at homes who could not be taken to school.

"When we established a unit for the physically impaired, we began with three kids. Now we have eleven but have been told there are many hidden in homes", he said.

Besides those with visual impairments, there are also children with mental problems, those with physical disabilities (on their legs and arms) and others with skin problems.

During a harambee graced by the regional education officer in charge of the secondary education Gerson Mpera, a total of Sh.879,000 was collected.

Another Sh. 1.45 million was pledged by various stakeholders alongside with seven bags of cement.