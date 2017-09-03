Tanzania: Of 'Health Tourism' and Our Priorities

opinion

South Africa's Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi criticized the continent's leaders for seeking medical attention in other continents but their own. He argued that these leaders are "health tourists", and should be ashamed of going elsewhere for medical treatment.

He spoke in Zimbabwe of all places. While he was not entirely accurate on Africa being the only continent where its leaders seek medical attention elsewhere, his point is valid. Africa has a long list of leaders who travel abroad for medical attention with some of them taking extended medical leave or even die on foreign soil.

This is humiliating.

The reasons for this are many with the obvious being the sorry state of health services in Africa. The extent of the problem is such that even those closest to these leaders are treated elsewhere. To paraphrase from an analysis, our hospitals are places for the "dying and the dead".

They are not places for the living. Other leaders have provided reasons which make sense in a Machiavellian world of politics but to the common folk sounds like insults where health personnel are regarded to be "political". (Read that as being in favour of the opposition). And as such they cannot be trusted with the health of those in power.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete defended leaders being taken abroad for medical treatment saying that should not be turned into a political issue and that it was not a misuse of resources.

He cited the lack of medical personnel as one of the reasons which makes it inevitable for people to be treated abroad and the case he was making made reference to the millions of taxpayers who have genuine reasons for travelling abroad for medical treatment.

No one can dispute that.

However, that is not the experience of most of our leaders.

Common sense dictates that we value the things we use or cherish, and in not using local health services African leaders have not made the provision of better health services their priority. They can afford state of the art medical services elsewhere in the world with taxpayers footing the bill of their medical expenses. There is little to no transparency when it comes to disclosing exactly what ails these leaders. Those paying for their expensive medical services are left to imagine what exactly it is that they are paying for.

The problem is severe as it is not confined to health services only.

African leaders take their children to private schools at home or abroad for the same reasons as them seeking medical treatment abroad. They have no faith in public schools which in most cases are hopeless, overcrowded, under resourced, and failing.

When campaigning for votes, politicians promise all kinds of things including improving the provision of social services including health and education. Once in power they do not live up to their promises.

Even those who do not go abroad for medical treatments, most of them do so for reasons which have nothing to do with the quality of health services at home. Reasons for these range from those who fear arrest to those who fear being overthrown while away. Despite circumstances preventing these from travelling abroad, they end up seeking medical treatment from private hospitals and not public ones.

In other words, they too, given an opportunity will fly abroad to attend to their health, an option the majority of their taxpayers cannot even begin to dream about.

In the past there were leaders who built their own airports in remote parts of their countries while other infrastructures in the rest of the country crumbled.

When First Lady Janet Magufuli was admitted at Muhimbili National Hospital it made headlines because it is not a place where we see the high and mighty. Perhaps it signalled a change.

Much more is needed for our public hospitals to keep those with the means within the country for medical treatment let alone convincing our neighbours and others to make a trip to our public hospitals.

The mindset has to change and that starts with seeing our leaders and their families in the same hospitals we go to and committed efforts to invest in creating better environment for the provision of health serives.