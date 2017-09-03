opinion

Most boundaries that today divide Africa were drawn during the 1884-1885 Berlin Conference.

The process did not care whether it caused painful divisions of certain societies. It is for this reason today you find that there are Luos on Kenyan side as well as on Tanzania's and Uganda's sides. There are many examples like this.

These boundaries were therefore artificial from day go. This is evidenced by attempts by some societies to re-draw them. The Biafra War in Nigeria, attempts by Katanga Province to break away from DRC and the successful breakaway of South Sudan from Sudan give us evidence.

These are just a few examples. There will always be push factors towards attempts to redraw the boundaries.

How elections are held in Africa now appears to be one of the push factors. There is a growing feeling that elections in Africa are artificial. Vote rigging and election manoeuvring are the order of the day.

Just the other day, the Supreme Court in Kenya ordered fresh election in 60 days. This followed National Super Alliance's (Nasa) petition against election results that gave victory to Uhuru Kenyatta.

One of the developments in Kenya's post-election period was the possibility of a break up. A map has been being circulated showing a divided Kenya.

A Nasa supporter, Dr David Ndii, was on record expressing the same possibility of Kenya giving birth to two separate countries. The map showed the United People's Republic of Kenya running from Lau in the coast, westwards to Nyanza and northwards to Turkana.

The other was for the Central Republic of Kenya comprising of the north eastern (Somali land), Central Kenya (Kikuyu Land) and the Lift Valley (Kalenjins).

Memories are still fresh over the Mombasa Republican Council that sought breaking away from Kenya in 2012.

Raila Odinga supporter John Mbadi was quoted arguing that if election rigging was not to be contained, "it was better some Kenyans broke away and self-govern".

Why was there such a development? The national cake has not been being shared equally; tribalism appears to have been the driving force during elections; there are claims that some people have vowed that they will never be ruled by people from certain ethnic groups.

African nationalism has not developed fully. So, usurping of power by whatever means by an elite group will someday lead into the redrawing of boundaries among African countries.

The redrawing of boundaries in Africa is a real threat. Countries cannot break up easily without there being bloodshed.

The best that can be done is to respect the will of the people. This will has been expressed in the constitutions of these countries. So, putting in place good constitutions and respecting them is the solution.