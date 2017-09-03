Asaba — POLICE have swooped on suspected kidnappers trailed to their hideouts at different parts of Delta State, killing 13 suspects, apprehending 26, including two women, out of 19 cases reported in the last one month.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who spoke to Vanguard, said eight of the suspects, Shebbo Omajene, Moses Pendar, Ifeanyi Ugege, Godwin Lucky, Urhobotie Mathew, Godwin Okwesiri, James Anthony and Omamude Philip, met their waterloo when their kidnap gang ambushed and engaged a team of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, SAKCCS, in a gun battle at a bush, supposedly their den in Otoiwe community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the police on a follow-up investigation went to the hideout to recover firearms , "but ran into an ambush in a bush at Otoiwe community, in the ensuing gun battle, suspects were fatally wounded and additional a Beretta pistol, seven rounds of live ammunition, two locally made guns and 12 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.."

"Wounded suspects were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, where they were later confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor. Corpses were deposited at FMC Asaba morgue for autopsy.

"Meanwhile, effort to arrest the other fleeing gang members, who escaped with bullet wounds, is on course," he added.

The state Police boss also disclosed that acting on a tipoff, "operatives from the Issele-Uku Division, Aniofu and Ugbolu vigilante stormed the forest between Delta and Edo states axis and arrested five suspects, Temofe, an indigene of Ugbodu based Port Harcout, Wisdom, Michael, Eze and Lucky, all from Rivers state."

He also revealed how the Eagle Net Squad seized three other suspects, Sunday, Emmanuel and Johnson, who allegedly kidnapped Mrs. Lynda Akpodumo, July 29, at Olomu community, Ughelli South local government area and Miss Ruth Oyibo, July 19, at Ozoro town, where Oyibo's green coloured Toyota 4 Runner Jeep was recovered.

Throwing fresh insight on the arrest of 56-year-old Delta State chairman of a northern group, 'Miyetti Allah,' Musa, who operated several kidnapping syndicates in the state with his son, nephews, close associates as members, he said the suspects live in the same compound, which they used as den to keep their victims.

According to him, the Anti-Kidnap Squad also tracked the gangsters that abducted Mrs. Ejiro Onohwowakpor along Jakpa road on July 15 to Ubogo forest in Udu and arrested the four suspects, Koy, an Udu indigene, Adamson,, Ejiata and Ese with two AK 47 rifles, six magazines loaded with 156 rounds of ammunition, two Techno phones, one Nokia phone and one Airtel phone, while the kingpin, Felix was shot dead.

Ibrahim, who promised to sustain the tempo, hailing the state government and sister security agencies for their support, which are yielding positive results, said the police trailed and arrested six other suspects, Ifeanyi, Moses, Friday, Rukevwe and Oghenero in connection with the kidnap of Mrs. Lynda Akpojoto and Ruth Odemogbote on July 29 and 19 respectively, though they were later released.

On the arrest of a female kidnap gangster, he said: "Five suspects, Sunday, Precious, Gift, Grace and Miracle, were arrested by the Isiokolo Division in connection with the abduction of Fejiro Ogborogho, a 13-year-old girl and recovered from them were one ash colored Opel Astron wagon, one blue colored Nissan Primera, registration number, BDG 394 CK, used in kidnapping victim, household property and personal belonging."

Commenting on the arrest of another suspected female kidnapper, 37-year-old Mrs. Joy from Nsukwa community, the state police chief said: "The suspect was arrested for having complicity in the disappearance of one Mrs. Esther Ogboru, 27, and her nine-month-old baby in Aniocha South local government area. They were last seen on July 31."