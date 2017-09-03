Tanzania: Bishop-Elect Calls for Maintenance of Peace

Mbeya — The Fourth Phase Bishop-Elect of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) for the Konde Diocese of Mbeya and Songwe regions, Pastor Dr Edward Mwaikali, has said the country's peace is the main foundation for the economic growth, hence calling upon the church faithful to cooperate with the government to safeguard it at any cost.

The bishop-elect made the call shortly after he was declared the winner of the position in the church's ordinary general election that was held over the weekend in Mbeya Region. It was a competitive election as votes had to be cast twice before his rival used wisdom to pull out of the poll to avoid a third repeat of vote casting.

He said the country's peace was the virtue of Tanzanians, adding that the government alone could not maintain peace without the spiritual cooperation all over the country. Likewise, he called upon the church believers to cooperate with the government to protect the country's peacei.

"First all, I thank God as I just came here to take part in the meeting as any other delegate. I had no idea if I would be chosen to vie for this top position. But I would say that as a pastor in my leadership I will concentrate on teachings that will nurture the Christian to depend on God.

"This will also include making the Christian cooperate with the government to maintain peace in our country. This is because a church cannot be successful without the arm of the government," said the bishop.

For his part, the ELCT Archbishop, Dr Fedrick Shoo, said he had faith in the Bishop-Elect to cooperate with all Christians and social leaders including those at the government, explaining that he would work well to bring about the church's development and the nation's as a whole.

In the first round of the election, Pastor Dr Mwaikali got 159 votes out of 291 votes cast while his rival, Pastor Geoffrey Mwakihaba obtained 135 votes, something that prompted Dr Mwakyolile to direct delegates to the meeting to repeat vote casting, whereby Dr Mwaikali emerged the winner after winning 178 votes and Pastor Mwakihaba got 128 votes.