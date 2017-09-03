Following today's reported nuclear bomb test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the head of the United Nations atomic agency has spoken against "an extremely regrettable act" that completely disregarded the international community's repeated demands.

"Today's nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is an extremely regrettable act," said Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a statement.

"This new test, which follows the two tests last year and is the sixth since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community," he added.

In its resolutions, most recently in 2371, the Security Council has reaffirmed its decisions that the DPRK should not conduct any further nuclear tests and should abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

"Once again, I strongly urge the DPRK to fully implement all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA," Mr. Amano said, noting that his agency continues to closely follow developments in the DPRK's nuclear programme and remains ready to contribute to its peaceful resolution.