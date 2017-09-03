3 September 2017

UN News Service

Africa: UN Atomic Chief Says DPR Korea's New Nuclear Test 'Extremely Regrettable Act'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Following today's reported nuclear bomb test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the head of the United Nations atomic agency has spoken against "an extremely regrettable act" that completely disregarded the international community's repeated demands.

"Today's nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is an extremely regrettable act," said Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a statement.

"This new test, which follows the two tests last year and is the sixth since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community," he added.

In its resolutions, most recently in 2371, the Security Council has reaffirmed its decisions that the DPRK should not conduct any further nuclear tests and should abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

"Once again, I strongly urge the DPRK to fully implement all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA," Mr. Amano said, noting that his agency continues to closely follow developments in the DPRK's nuclear programme and remains ready to contribute to its peaceful resolution.

Africa

Adolescents Lead in HIV Infection Rate - Report

Adolescents is the only age group where HIV rates are increasing faster in Africa, according to medical experts. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.