opinion

We live in times when the legal profession and the professional body of lawyers in our country, the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), is under unprecedented attack from the ruling political class.

This comes as a no surprise at all. Historically, TLS has been abhorred by the powers-that-be for the unique role it plays in the nation as a guardian of justice and democratic freedom.

TLS is under apparent existential threat. Backing down is not an answer. All over the world, lawyers have historically been at the forefront of the struggle for justice and freedom. From, Abraham Lincoln, the US 16th president in his struggle against slavery in the 18th century to Karl Marx's revolutionary struggle for the oppressed workers in the industrial economies of the West in the mid-19th century and Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent struggles for justice and Nelson Mandela's struggle against apartheid.

Even in our country, lawyers have been at the forefront in the struggle for justice and freedoms. The national debates for democratic reforms in Tanzania in the early 1980s were initiated and led by lawyers in particular under the auspices of the TLS.

Prof Chris Peter Maina narrates in his book, Human Rights in Tanzania that Mabere Marando, a prominent advocate and opposition political figure, during the debates at Luther House in Dar es Salaam openly isolated himself from the ruling party, CCM. In 1990, the TLS organized a meeting at the Institute of Finance Management in which the assembly voted among other things, against the one-party system.

The debates on democratic freedoms under the auspices TLS compelled Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to sympathize with the its views. He was quoted saying that to discuss multi-party system was not a sin. Though CCM did not like TLS views, but it succumbed to the ever increasing pressure and established the system on July 1, 1992 via the Fifth Constitutional Amendment of 1984.

So, the rulers have feared TLS like a hanging Sword of Damocles.

In order to placate this ever present danger, the ruling political class often times lured TLS leadership to the defence of its interest, oftentimes in exchange for promises of appointments particularly to the judgeship. In this way, some TLS leadership of the past succumbed to this power enticement in exchange of indifference to critical social issues and injustices perpetrated by the state.

But of course, as Karl Marx wrote in his essay in the Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon that history repeats itself, the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce, the ruling political class in our country has forgotten our history and how those that are on the right side of history have always emerged triumphant.

After years of collaboration with some past TLS leadership, history has once again defied the ruling political class. Today, the social economic advancement of our society has created material conditions which have made it no longer possible for the State to control and co-opt TLS leadership. The old tricks no longer work because the prevailing material conditions completely do not support them.

Early this year, the Head of State was heard saying to the former president of the TLS during the Law Day that he will not appoint a person as a judge who is recommended by the TLS leadership that is affiliated with political parties.

By political parties he meant the opposition. For the truth is TLS leadership has never been politically free and it cannot be free in a society where State excesses and democratic suppression are rife. But, TLS is always considered as being politically involved (being used by politicians or political parties) whenever it stops supporting the ruling elite or whenever it makes its critical voice the burning social issues and injustices.

The TLS is under the gravest existential threat now than ever before because the ruling elite has seen the greatest challenge to its hegemony. Aware of the historical role that TLS and its members played towards the introduction of multi-party democracy and the end of CCM as the only political party, the ruling elite once again considers TLS as the culprit.

But quite unfortunately, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat the mistakes. This is because the struggle for freedom is always on the right side of history for the reason that it follows the footprints of the truth. The struggle for freedom always prevails, it cannot be stopped by any force, even a nuclear power, but it can only be quenched by the guaranteeing to it of more freedoms.

History is full of examples which demonstrate that those who stand for justice will never fail. Yes, the path can be long, tortuous and perilous, but the destiny to freedom is sure. Justice has always prevailed against injustice; and freedom has always prevailed against oppression. From Lincoln's struggle against slavery to Mandela's against apartheid, the struggle for freedom has prevailed.

Our contemporary struggle, our leadership under Tundu Lissu will surely prevail. It is crucial that each of us, especially we lawyers must stand on the right side of history as true guardian of justice and freedoms, custos enim iustitiae. Of course, there will be traitors amongst us, but we are many, we are the majority. Let us be united to do our rightful historical role in our society, e pluribus unum!

Mr Mgaya is an advocate specilising in International Development Law and Human Rights, Oil and Gas, and Finance and Investment