3 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: An Ansar - Es - Sunna Leader Says Collection of Firearms Is Strategic Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The leader at Ansar-es-Sunna Group and member of the National Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Hammad underscored that the collection of weapons is strategic project adopted by the government to seize weapons from hands of people and confine them to the Armed Forces.

He said in a statement to SUNA, that the crimes and tribal disputes have abated and the gangs and armed robberies nearly disappeared after immediate work for collecting weapons and that confirm success of the project, especially in Darfur States.

Hammad expected prevalence of security and stability in Sudan and establishment of major projects after collecting weapons from citizens.

He demanded dispatching enforcements from the Armed Forces to areas where weapons collection is carried out so that people feel safe and live in peace , explaining that no other option for people of Sudan other than collection of weapons.

The leader at Ansar-es-Sunna Group called on people to respond to weapons collection call in order to enjoy state over which law , security and peace prevail.

Sudan

Darfur Disarmament - Local Leaders Fear More War Than Peace

Darfur tribal leaders fear the recent government-led disarmament exercise in the region may lead to further conflict… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.