Khartoum — The leader at Ansar-es-Sunna Group and member of the National Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Hammad underscored that the collection of weapons is strategic project adopted by the government to seize weapons from hands of people and confine them to the Armed Forces.

He said in a statement to SUNA, that the crimes and tribal disputes have abated and the gangs and armed robberies nearly disappeared after immediate work for collecting weapons and that confirm success of the project, especially in Darfur States.

Hammad expected prevalence of security and stability in Sudan and establishment of major projects after collecting weapons from citizens.

He demanded dispatching enforcements from the Armed Forces to areas where weapons collection is carried out so that people feel safe and live in peace , explaining that no other option for people of Sudan other than collection of weapons.

The leader at Ansar-es-Sunna Group called on people to respond to weapons collection call in order to enjoy state over which law , security and peace prevail.