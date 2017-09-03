Monrovia — UN Secretary General António Guterres has appointed Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfreda Stewart Tamba to the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

Commissioner General Tamba will work along with 24 other members on the committee for tenure of four years.

The Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters comprises 25 members nominated by their Governments but acting in their personal capacity. CG Tamba and her fellow members were selected from a pool of 60 nominations received by the UN.

The Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters is a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council responsible to:

Keep under review and update as necessary the United Nations Model Double Taxation Convention between Developed and Developing Countries and the Manual for the Negotiation of Bilateral Tax Treaties between Developed and Developing Countries;

Provide a framework for dialogue with a view to enhancing and promoting international tax cooperation among national tax authorities;

Consider how new and emerging issues could affect international cooperation in tax matters and develop assessments, commentaries and appropriate recommendations;

Make recommendations on capacity-building and the provision of technical assistance to developing countries and countries with economies in transition;

Give special attention to developing countries and countries with economies in transition in dealing with all the above issues.

Appointed members are selected from fields of tax policy and tax administration representing different tax systems.

Liberia's advocacy on tax matters at the international levels, through the hard work of CG Tamba and team continues to yield high recognition.

The LRA family sees the appointment of their Commissioner General as a significant achievement that could help the revenue collection and modernization of the LRA.

CG Tamba has meanwhile expressed thanks to Secretary General Guterres for her appointment to the international service, noting that she will diligently work along with her colleagues to meet the goals for which they have been called to serve.