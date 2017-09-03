Angola: Petro De Luanda Win and Reach 1º De Agosto On Top

Luanda — Petro de Luanda defeated Recreativo da Caála do Huambo last Saturday by 3-0, a match held in 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, for the 23rd round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

Petro's goals were scored by Brazilians Tiago Azulão (twice) at 36 and 72 minutes and Dinei at 84 minutes.

With this win, Petro de Luanda (50 points) temporarily co-lead Girabola2017 with 1º de Agosto who will play this Sunday.

Check bellow the results of the round so far:

Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul - Kabuscorp do Palanca 0-0

Progresso do Sambizanga - Huambo JGM 1-2

Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte - Académica do Lobito 2-1

FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico - Desportivo da Huila 0-0

Petro de Luanda - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo 3-0