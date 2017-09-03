Luanda — The qualities and deeds of the Angolan writer, nationalist and politician Agostinho Mendes de Carvalho "Uanhenga Xitu" were highlighted last Saturday by the university lecturer Vicente Pinto de Andrade, who deemed the late nationalist an easygoing man that used to show the right way and defended people's liberties.

This was said during a lecture held in the ambit of the 93rd birth anniversary of Uanhenga Xitu, marked on 29 August. He passed away in the year 2014.

According to Vicente Pinto de Andrade, the nationalist Uanhenga Xitu's stances were forms of political assertion that served as reference for unity and reconciliation for many families and communities.

On his turn, the British scholar Justin Pearce considered the literature of Uanhenga Xitu promotes an Angola with a national identity and non partisan.

Justin Pearce explained that Uanhenga Xitu's writings reflect also the situation of the African continent in colonial and post-colonial eras, including the national liberation processes.

On the occasion, one of the late nationalist's sons, André Mendes de Carvalho, commended the event for being an opportunity to listen to some testimonial reports relating to Uanhenga Xitu's imprisonment in Tarrafal (Cape Verde), where he was deported by the then Portuguese colonial authorities.

He also deemed his father a writer with a peculiar literary style.

On his turn, Jurelmo Lopes, a grandson who is a member of the Uanhenga Foundation, the literature of Uanhenga Xitu has been studied by international scholars who have shown great interest in his literary work.

Agostinho Mendes de Carvalho "Uanhenga Xitu" was born in 1924 in Calomboloca commune, in Catete district, north-western Bengo Province.

He released various renowned literary works, mainly novels, such as "Mestre Tamoda", "Manana", "Vozes na Sanzala (Kahitu)", and "O Ministro", among others.

He was a member of the ruling MPLA party.