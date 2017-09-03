The hearing of an appeal application by a man convicted of raping a former colleague during an official trip to the Zambezi region in July 2013, will begin in the High Court in November.

Vincent Likoro is appealing against the 10-year prison sentence that was imposed by the Katima Mulilo Regional Court in January last year.

He was on 21 January sent to jail for 10 years after he was convicted of having had sexual intercourse with a colleague without her consent during a trip to the eastern parts of the country when he was a ministerial advisor in the then Ministry of Lands and Resettlement.

The appeal is set to start before High Court judges Boas Usiku and Christie Liebenberg on 17 November 2017 at 10h00.

The date for the appeal hearing was decided upon as per an agreement reached by Likoro's privately-instructed defence lawyer, Louis Botes and State advocate Dominic Lisulo during a pre-trial conference of case management review that was handled by High Court deputy judge-president Hosea Angula on Friday.

The Katima Mulilo Regional Court on 05 May 2016 granted Likoro bail of N$50 000 to allow him to pursue private business activities and raise money for his appeal hearing.

Bail conditions include reporting to either the Rundu Police Station in Kavango East Region or the Windhoek Police Station in Khomas every two weeks.

Likoro informed the court that he would be conducting private work in these two towns while free on bail.

